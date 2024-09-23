ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111529 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114917 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186721 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147604 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149226 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192206 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112276 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181700 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53033 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 38338 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 80688 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 55476 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 51892 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181700 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197276 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147056 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146528 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150850 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141923 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158494 views
The Kremlin promised to study Zelensky's victory plan

The Kremlin promised to study Zelensky's victory plan

 • 49387 views

Peskov says he is ready to consider Ukraine's victory plan, but only after it is officially published. Russia refuses to participate in a “peace summit” on Ukraine, even if invited.

Moscow said it is ready to study the victory plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a briefing, Russian media reported, UNN reports.

Details

PZHKOV believes that the plan will only be appreciated when the document is officially made public.

We believe that it is impossible to do any analysis based on media reports. If some information is ever released by official sources, we will, of course, carefully study (the victory plan - ed.)... So far, there is a lot of different, including contradictory, unreliable information. We are very cautious about this

- Kremlin spokesman said. 

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's victory plan is designed to support Biden22.09.24, 20:40 • 35364 views

Addendum

At the same time, Moscow has stated that representatives of the Russian Federation will not participate in the "peace summit" on Ukraine, even if they are invited. The Kremlin explains that Russia is ready for negotiations only if the "situation on the ground" and its interests are taken into account.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he already has a fully prepared victory plan, all the points, all the key emphases, and the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising