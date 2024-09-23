The Kremlin promised to study Zelensky's victory plan

Moscow said it is ready to study the victory plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a briefing, Russian media reported, UNN reports.

Details

PZHKOV believes that the plan will only be appreciated when the document is officially made public.

We believe that it is impossible to do any analysis based on media reports. If some information is ever released by official sources, we will, of course, carefully study (the victory plan - ed.)... So far, there is a lot of different, including contradictory, unreliable information. We are very cautious about this - Kremlin spokesman said.

Addendum

At the same time, Moscow has stated that representatives of the Russian Federation will not participate in the "peace summit" on Ukraine, even if they are invited. The Kremlin explains that Russia is ready for negotiations only if the "situation on the ground" and its interests are taken into account.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he already has a fully prepared victory plan, all the points, all the key emphases, and the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it.