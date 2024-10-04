The keeper stood up for the Odesa paramedic - he demands that the bloggers remove the shameful video of harassment

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, commented on the incident that occurred yesterday, October 3, between an Odesa resident and an Odesa paramedic, UNN reports .

Details

For example, last night, without looking into the situation, ambulance paramedic Yuriy Lunev was publicly accused of allegedly being drunk because of his speech patterns, which are the result of a previous stroke.

"Yuriy explained this to the author of the shameful video, and was forced to make excuses and call the dispatcher to report the incident. The paramedic heard foul language and insults from the 'patient' and was then publicly disgraced.

While the "armchair experts" are engaged in shameful harassment, Yuriy Anatoliyovych continues to save lives every day, despite all the difficulties and his diagnosis. A person who has 30 years of experience deserves respect!

I demand that all the unfortunate bloggers and telegram channels delete the video of the groundless and shameful harassment of Yuriy and apologize to the paramedic," Kiper said.