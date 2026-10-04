The “Kavkaz-3” staging area is on fire near the Kerch Strait

Photo: Telegram channel "Crimean Wind"

A Russian vehicle holding and staging area near the Kerch Strait is ablaze. It is used to register and organize the queue of vehicles waiting to cross to temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the monitoring group "Crimean Wind," citing satellite imagery data, UNN reports.

The "Kavkaz-3" accumulation area before the ferry crossing is on fire on the shore of the Kerch Strait, the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" reports, citing satellite imagery data. This is a specialized holding facility for forming the queue, registering vehicles, and issuing boarding tickets to motor vehicles traveling via the Kerch ferry crossing (the port of "Kavkaz"). – the post says.

We remind you

At night, explosions were heard in Crimea, Donetsk, Yasynuvata, and Rostov. Russian air defenses operated for a long time near the "Hvardiiske" airfield.