The invaders lost 1.5 million tons of oil: the General Staff said that the Novoshakhta Oil Products plant was hit by Ukrainian units

The General Staff confirmed that the Novoshakhta Oil Products plant in the Rostov region was hit by Ukrainian units using Ukrainian-made equipment, reports UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to methodically destroy the oil refining industry of the Russian Federation. In particular, on June 5, our units successfully attacked the Novoshakhtin Oil Products plant in the Rostov region with Ukrainian-made equipment - the message says.

The General Staff also cites intelligence data that as a result of the fire defeat, the invaders lost 1.5 million tons. tons of oil and petroleum products, which in terms of about 540 million tons. dollars.

"Strikes on Russian oil refineries significantly complicate the performance of enemy troops' tasks during the armed aggression against our country," the General Staff concluded.

The Russian side is responsible for any fires at the refinery - Gur

Recall

On June 6, it became known that a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region after explosions were heard indicating possible air defense activity.