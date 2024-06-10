The invaders lost 1.5 million tons of oil: the General Staff said that the Novoshakhta Oil Products plant was hit by Ukrainian units

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43570 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232329 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169505 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162565 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147199 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216241 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202939 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44758 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48389 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41748 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105058 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216241 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202939 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229123 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216498 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100593 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105058 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157114 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155949 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159787 views
The invaders lost 1.5 million tons of oil: the General Staff said that the Novoshakhta Oil Products plant was hit by Ukrainian units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29799 views

The Ukrainian military successfully attacked the Novoshakhtin Oil Products plant in the Rostov region of Russia, destroying 1.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products worth about 5 540 million.

The General Staff confirmed that the Novoshakhta Oil Products plant in the Rostov region was hit by Ukrainian units using Ukrainian-made equipment, reports UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to methodically destroy the oil refining industry of the Russian Federation. In particular, on June 5, our units successfully attacked the Novoshakhtin Oil Products plant in the Rostov region with Ukrainian-made equipment 

- the message says.

The General Staff also cites intelligence data that as a result of the fire defeat, the invaders lost 1.5 million tons. tons of oil and petroleum products, which in terms of about 540 million tons. dollars.

"Strikes on Russian oil refineries significantly complicate the performance of enemy troops' tasks during the armed aggression against our country," the General Staff concluded.

The Russian side is responsible for any fires at the refinery - Gur06.06.24, 17:17 • 18973 views

Recall

On June 6, it became known that a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region after explosions were heard indicating possible air defense activity.

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces

