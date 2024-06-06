ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The Russian side is responsible for any fires at the refinery - Gur

The Russian side is responsible for any fires at the refinery - Gur

Kyiv  •  UNN

the Russian side is responsible for any fires at Russia's oil refineries in connection with its full-scale war against Ukraine, which makes military and dual-use facilities legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

For any fires at Russian refineries, the responsibility is borne by the Russian side, which has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. This was announced by the representative of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Details

Yerin commented on a fire that broke out at night in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation due to a UAV attack at the Novoshakhtin oil refinery.

In this regard, we can say that the Russian side, which started this war, is responsible for any fires at Russian refineries. Now every military facility or dual-use facility is a legitimate target for the security and Defense Forces of Ukraine,

Erin said.

He also commented on the destruction of the tugboat in the Crimea.

"These are ships of the Black Sea Fleet. The main task of which was to ensure the dominance of the Russian Federation in the waters of our sea. But we are doing everything possible and will continue to do so to prevent this from happening," Yerin said.

Addition

On June 6, as a result of the operation of the Main Directorate fighters of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine off the coast of Crimea, the Russian project 498 Saturn or Proteus raid tug was destroyed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

