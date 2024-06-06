The Russian side is responsible for any fires at the refinery - Gur

For any fires at Russian refineries, the responsibility is borne by the Russian side, which has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. This was announced by the representative of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Details

Yerin commented on a fire that broke out at night in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation due to a UAV attack at the Novoshakhtin oil refinery.

In this regard, we can say that the Russian side, which started this war, is responsible for any fires at Russian refineries. Now every military facility or dual-use facility is a legitimate target for the security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, Erin said.

He also commented on the destruction of the tugboat in the Crimea.

"These are ships of the Black Sea Fleet. The main task of which was to ensure the dominance of the Russian Federation in the waters of our sea. But we are doing everything possible and will continue to do so to prevent this from happening," Yerin said.

Addition

On June 6, as a result of the operation of the Main Directorate fighters of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine off the coast of Crimea, the Russian project 498 Saturn or Proteus raid tug was destroyed.