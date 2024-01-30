"The intensity of hostilities is growing, and we see no light at the end of the tunnel" - EU top diplomat on the war unleashed by Russia

Russia's war against Ukraine continues, and, so to speak, the intensity of the fighting is increasing, and "we see no light at the end of the tunnel," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during an event on January 29, UNN reports.

According to him, "Russia's war against Ukraine has become a stark reminder of the critical importance of jointly defending the basic principles of the United Nations." "This is our best way to ensure peace and security around the world. The sovereignty and independence, territorial integrity of any country must be indisputable. And we must avoid returning to a world where 'might makes right' and where powerful countries can change borders unilaterally," said the EU diplomat.

You know that in order to protect these principles, the EU has imposed significant sanctions on Russia, which have significantly weakened its war machine. But they are still there, and the war continues. And, if I may say so, the intensity of the fighting is increasing, and we see no light at the end of the tunnel. And in order for these sanctions to be effective, we need the full cooperation of our partners - Borrell said.

