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The ICC called on the European Commission to urgently determine its position on US sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

The ICC is asking the European Commission to clarify the rules for companies operating amid US sanctions. The uncertainty threatens assistance to victims in Ukraine.

The ICC called on the European Commission to urgently determine its position on US sanctions

The European Commission must clarify as soon as possible how European companies should act in light of US sanctions against the International Criminal Court, its Secretary Osvaldo Zavala Giler said. According to him, the uncertainty threatens the work of the Court and organizations that help victims, particularly in Ukraine. Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

ICC Secretary Osvaldo Zavala Giler said that the European Commission should provide recommendations as soon as possible to enable the court to continue operating in Europe. He warned that delays in consultations with Washington must not hinder the protection of the institution.

The United States began imposing sanctions on ICC judges and prosecutors in February 2025, and on October 9 announced an expansion of the restrictions. The new sanctions are due to enter into force in April 2027. The EU expressed its support for the court, but has not yet applied a mechanism that would prohibit European companies from complying with certain US sanctions.

To reduce its dependence on the United States, the ICC has already switched to open-source software and restructured its financial operations so that they do not depend on the dollar or US banks. The court has also reduced the number of partner banks to several institutions willing to process payments without ties to the United States.

According to Zavala Giler, the problem extends beyond the operations of banks and technology companies. The uncertainty is already affecting non-governmental organizations that assist the court, particularly in their work with victims in Ukraine and Uganda.

As one possible step, the ICC Secretary proposed that the European Commission provide companies with official guidance on their obligations. He also called for consideration of applying the blocking statute, which would protect European companies from the effects of certain extraterritorial US sanctions.

If the International Criminal Court cannot conduct financial operations in Europe, in euros, within the SEPA area without ties to the United States, then this calls European financial sovereignty into question

- Zavala Giler emphasized.

The European Commission currently favors dialogue with the United States. At the same time, the leaders of EU countries declared their readiness to take the necessary measures to support the court.

Kallas paused the confrontation with Trump over U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court21.10.26, 01:38 • 4256 views

Olga Rozgon

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