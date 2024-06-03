The head of the British Defense Ministry says that russia does not want war with NATO and that Ukraine will win the war

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The head of the British Defense Ministry says that russia does not want war with NATO and that Ukraine will win the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

Admiral Tony Radakin says that russia does not want war with NATO, nor does it want nuclear war. He also said that Ukraine will win the ongoing war, despite russia's recent tactical achievements.

The head of the UK Defence Ministry, Admiral Tony Radakin, says that russia does not want a war with NATO and that Ukraine will win the ongoing war. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky news.

Details

In an interview that was dedicated to the day of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II, the head of the British Armed Forces told the publication that russia does not want to enter into a direct confrontation with NATO and does not want a nuclear war. He believes that a third global conflict is not inevitable, although he acknowledged that the situation has become "a little more dangerous".

He drew an analogy between the actions of the allies against the Nazis and how Western countries are coming together to help Ukraine fight the russian invasion today.

He insisted that russia was "defeated" in Ukraine, despite the fact that russian troops launched a new wave of invasion in the Kharkiv region.

Although russia is currently making tactical progress on land, it is necessary to step back a little. If we go back to March 2022, when russia seized about 17% of the territory of Ukraine. Today it has 11%. So russia is still in short supply

- he said.

When asked if he was confident of Ukraine's victory, Admiral Radakin said: "I am absolutely sure".

By the end of June, russia will lose 500 thousand people - killed and wounded. We already have 800 days of war, which, according to putin's forecasts, will last three days. This is difficult for Ukraine, but we must continue our support

- he added.

He expressed confidence that putin is not looking for a direct confrontation with members of the NATO alliance.

putin doesn't want war with NATO. putin doesn't want a nuclear war. And we have a huge advantage because of the strength of NATO

- said the Admiral.

Commenting on the possibility of a third World War, he said that the world needs to be very careful.

We must distinguish between the really serious and deep threats of the late 1930s and how we entered the World War, and not use free speech that we are somehow on the verge of a World War now. The world has become a little more dangerous. But we need to be reassured by all that we have

- he said.

Recall

On the eve of the appearance of the first F-16 fighters, Ukraine is conducting an active campaign to eliminate the russian air defense network in the occupied Crimea. analysts saythat the Ukrainians are systematically making Crimea "unsuitable for russian troops to stay there".

Stoltenberg commented on the russian offensive in Kharkiv region01.06.24, 13:33 • 78548 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

