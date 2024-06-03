The head of the UK Defence Ministry, Admiral Tony Radakin, says that russia does not want a war with NATO and that Ukraine will win the ongoing war. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky news.

In an interview that was dedicated to the day of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II, the head of the British Armed Forces told the publication that russia does not want to enter into a direct confrontation with NATO and does not want a nuclear war. He believes that a third global conflict is not inevitable, although he acknowledged that the situation has become "a little more dangerous".

He drew an analogy between the actions of the allies against the Nazis and how Western countries are coming together to help Ukraine fight the russian invasion today.

He insisted that russia was "defeated" in Ukraine, despite the fact that russian troops launched a new wave of invasion in the Kharkiv region.

Although russia is currently making tactical progress on land, it is necessary to step back a little. If we go back to March 2022, when russia seized about 17% of the territory of Ukraine. Today it has 11%. So russia is still in short supply - he said.

When asked if he was confident of Ukraine's victory, Admiral Radakin said: "I am absolutely sure".

By the end of June, russia will lose 500 thousand people - killed and wounded. We already have 800 days of war, which, according to putin's forecasts, will last three days. This is difficult for Ukraine, but we must continue our support - he added.

He expressed confidence that putin is not looking for a direct confrontation with members of the NATO alliance.

putin doesn't want war with NATO. putin doesn't want a nuclear war. And we have a huge advantage because of the strength of NATO - said the Admiral.

Commenting on the possibility of a third World War, he said that the world needs to be very careful.

We must distinguish between the really serious and deep threats of the late 1930s and how we entered the World War, and not use free speech that we are somehow on the verge of a World War now. The world has become a little more dangerous. But we need to be reassured by all that we have - he said.

