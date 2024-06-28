The guerrillas discovered an underground service station for the occupiers' equipment in Sevastopol - ATES

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, guerrillas discovered an underground service station for Russian military equipment. This was reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

Details

According to the guerrillas, the Rashists continue to hide behind civilian infrastructure and repair their vehicles, including URALs and Kamazes, at a station located at 19 Shablin Street.

"ATES agents have determined that the service station in question is literally in full swing.

During the entire time of observation, a line of occupiers' vehicles was recorded. We managed to infiltrate this facility and leave surprises for every racist who visits it. You will find out who got what after you ride your troughs away from civilian infrastructure, - the movement said.

Recall

Russian troops transferred military equipment, including BM-21 Grad rocket launchers, to the Simferopol region of occupied Crimea.