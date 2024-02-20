The government presented the Reform Matrix, which includes more than 200 conditions in key sectors of the economy

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, as the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine announced the Reform Matrix, which will serve as an analytical tool to monitor the implementation of all planned measures. The document identifies about 230 recommendations in cooperation with international partners, more than half of which are unique, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine publishes the presentation of the Reform Matrix as of February 14, 2024 - the statement reads.

The document provides an overview of the conditions and recommendations of Ukraine's international partners in key sectors of the economy. It is also promised that the Matrix will serve as an analytical tool for the effective implementation and monitoring of all planned measures.

Ukraine's reform measures should be implemented as efficiently as possible, the agency notes, pointing out that the Reform Matrix is a "living" tool that will be adjusted in accordance with agreements with partners, including the Ukraine Facility Plan, US recommendations, etc.

Recall

UNN reported that in January, the country's GDP, according to the Ministry of Economy, grew by 3.5% due to the expansion of logistics capabilities and increased investment demand.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko met with Japanese Deputy Finance Minister Masato Kandato discuss financial cooperation.

Naftogaz will modernize CHP plants and develop green projects together with Japan