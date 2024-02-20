The government presented the Reform Matrix, which includes more than 200 conditions in key sectors of the economy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101163 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111459 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154088 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254049 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174915 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166026 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148435 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227884 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43331 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25710 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30712 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36714 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34048 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213722 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225986 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101163 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71451 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78021 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113624 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114487 views
The government presented the Reform Matrix, which includes more than 200 conditions in key sectors of the economy

The government presented the Reform Matrix, which includes more than 200 conditions in key sectors of the economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25240 views

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has published a Reform Matrix containing more than 200 conditions in key sectors of the economy to monitor Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms.

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, as the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine announced the Reform Matrix, which will serve as an analytical tool to monitor the implementation of all planned measures. The document identifies about 230 recommendations in cooperation with international partners, more than half of which are unique, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine publishes the presentation of the Reform Matrix as of February 14, 2024

The document provides an overview of the conditions and recommendations of Ukraine's international partners in key sectors of the economy. It is also promised that the Matrix will serve as an analytical tool for the effective implementation and monitoring of all planned measures.

Ukraine's reform measures should be implemented as efficiently as possible, the agency notes, pointing out that the Reform Matrix is a "living" tool that will be adjusted in accordance with agreements with partners, including the Ukraine Facility Plan, US recommendations, etc.

Recall

UNN reported that in January, the country's GDP, according to the Ministry of Economy, grew by 3.5% due to the expansion of logistics capabilities and increased investment demand.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko met with Japanese Deputy Finance Minister Masato Kandato discuss financial cooperation.

Naftogaz will modernize CHP plants and develop green projects together with Japan20.02.24, 05:58 • 30254 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising