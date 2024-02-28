The government is preparing compensation for destroyed housing: Ukrainians have submitted more than 500 applications for reconstruction

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43276 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 170361 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100261 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 346431 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282305 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206965 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240863 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253870 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160011 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372672 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 95092 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 170361 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 346431 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236623 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282305 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1536 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29806 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46919 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36269 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104017 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The government is preparing compensation for destroyed housing: Ukrainians have submitted more than 500 applications for reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30396 views

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine is preparing to launch a full-fledged compensation service for destroyed housing, as more than 500 applications for restoration have already been submitted.

The government is preparing compensation for destroyed housing: Ukrainians have submitted more than 500 applications for reconstruction

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine is planning to launch a full-fledged service to compensate for destroyed housing. According to Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, more than 500 applications for the reconstruction of private houses on their own land have already been registered. This was reported by UNN with reference to Facebook of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Details

More than 500 applications for rebuilding private houses on their own land plots have been submitted - we are preparing to launch a full-fledged service as part of compensation for destroyed housing. Of these, more than a hundred applications have already been processed by local government commissions

- the official said.

In March 2024, the government plans to present the procedure for compensation for destroyed housing: from application to submission of final reports on reconstruction.

Kubrakov also reminded that as part of the compensation for destroyed housing, it is possible to receive funds to purchase a new home; there is also an opportunity to rebuild on one's own land plot, which is located anywhere in Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories or the war zone.

For reference

You can apply for compensation if your home was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression through Diia.  The ownership of the land plot does not need to be canceled, but it is possible to obtain a positive decision of the commission on compensation, and after that -  to terminate the ownership of the destroyed housing.

Recall

The government is planning a large-scale program to restore Ukraine's damaged energy infrastructure using modern technologies and attracting international investors.

The NBU governor noted that the IMF staff-level agreement paves the way for Ukraine to receive the next tranche of $880 million and resume international assistance.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87