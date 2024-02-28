The government is preparing compensation for destroyed housing: Ukrainians have submitted more than 500 applications for reconstruction

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine is planning to launch a full-fledged service to compensate for destroyed housing. According to Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, more than 500 applications for the reconstruction of private houses on their own land have already been registered. This was reported by UNN with reference to Facebook of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Details

More than 500 applications for rebuilding private houses on their own land plots have been submitted - we are preparing to launch a full-fledged service as part of compensation for destroyed housing. Of these, more than a hundred applications have already been processed by local government commissions - the official said.

In March 2024, the government plans to present the procedure for compensation for destroyed housing: from application to submission of final reports on reconstruction.

Kubrakov also reminded that as part of the compensation for destroyed housing, it is possible to receive funds to purchase a new home; there is also an opportunity to rebuild on one's own land plot, which is located anywhere in Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories or the war zone.

For reference

You can apply for compensation if your home was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression through Diia. The ownership of the land plot does not need to be canceled, but it is possible to obtain a positive decision of the commission on compensation, and after that - to terminate the ownership of the destroyed housing.

Recall

