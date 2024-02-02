The government has limited the period of treatment of servicemen abroad to 12 consecutive months

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established that the total time spent by military personnel for treatment abroad cannot exceed 12 months in a row. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 05.04.2022 N 411 "On Ensuring the Organization of Sending Persons from the Defense and Security Forces Affected by the Military Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine for Treatment Abroad". - Melnychuk wrote.

Details

According to him, it has been established that the total time spent by a defender of Ukraine on treatment abroad, including the time spent moving from one foreign health care facility to another and the waiting time between scheduled surgical interventions, cannot exceed 12 consecutive months.

Appendix

In 2023, the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a hotline for rehabilitation, prosthetics/orthotics, and other rehabilitation aids for injured servicemen.