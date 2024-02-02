The government has limited the period of treatment of servicemen abroad to 12 consecutive months

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101819 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128543 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129749 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169240 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275446 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177818 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244184 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101489 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84778 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81431 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93769 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34211 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244184 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229399 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254854 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240752 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2386 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128543 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103649 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103789 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120099 views
The government has limited the period of treatment of servicemen abroad to 12 consecutive months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26016 views

The Ukrainian government has limited the time that servicemen can stay abroad for treatment to 12 consecutive months.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established that the total time spent by military personnel for treatment abroad cannot exceed 12 months in a row. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 05.04.2022 N 411 "On Ensuring the Organization of Sending Persons from the Defense and Security Forces Affected by the Military Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine for Treatment Abroad". 

 - Melnychuk wrote.

Details

According to him, it has been established that the total time spent by a defender of Ukraine on treatment abroad, including the time spent moving from one foreign health care facility to another and the waiting time between scheduled surgical interventions, cannot exceed 12 consecutive months.

In 2023, the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a hotline for rehabilitation, prosthetics/orthotics, and other rehabilitation aids for injured servicemen.

WarHealth
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising