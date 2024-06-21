The government approved the procedure for basic combined arms training of students and police officers

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3180 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93802 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105996 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190435 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234471 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143860 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369392 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181839 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149660 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93802 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88113 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105996 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102075 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121878 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1950 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5178 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12088 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13692 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17629 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The government approved the procedure for basic combined arms training of students and police officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25137 views

The government has approved the procedure for conducting basic combined-arms training for Ukrainian citizens receiving higher education and police officers.

The government approved the procedure for basic combined arms training of students and police officers

The government has approved the procedure for conducting basic combined-arms training of Ukrainian citizens receiving higher education and police officers. This was announced on June 21 by the government's representative in Parliament Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN

Approved, in accordance with article 10-1 of the law of Ukraine "on military duty and military service", the procedure for conducting basic combined-arms training of Ukrainian citizens receiving higher education and police officers. It is determined that basic training is provided to male citizens of Ukraine (female - voluntarily) who study full-time or dual education. It is also provided that basic training in accordance with the curriculum is provided to: cadets of higher military educational institutions, military training units of higher educational institutions;  cadets of higher educational institutions with specific training conditions that train police officers; police officers during primary professional training in educational institutions with specific training conditions that train police officers

- Melnichuk wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the organization and support of basic combined-arms training of applicants for higher education and police officers is assigned to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of education and science, the Ministry of internal affairs, other state and local self-government bodies (by agreement), the sphere of management of which includes institutions of higher education and educational institutions with specific training conditions that train police officers, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. 

Recall 

the law on strengthening mobilization, which came into force on May 18, provides for the introduction of basic Combined-Arms Training instead of conscription, which will be conducted in higher military educational institutions, military training units of higher educational institutions, training units (centers) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, etc. 

"Basic combined-arms training is conducted with the aim of obtaining by citizens of Ukraine a military accounting specialty, skills and abilities necessary to fulfill the constitutional duty to protect the Fatherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the law says. 

According to the law, it should start on September 1, 2025.

Public organizations and associations, including Public Associations of war veterans, will be involved in basic combined-arms training.

Such training will be included in the curricula of higher education institutions of all forms of ownership as a separate academic discipline. It will be held by men aged 18 to 25 years who are recognized as fit. Women-voluntarily.

The terms of basic military service will be up to 5 months in peacetime, of which basic combined - arms training is carried out for up to three months, and professional training is carried out for up to two months.

And during martial law – for a period of up to three months, of which at least one month is carried out basic combined-arms training, up to two months-professional training.

"During martial law, for citizens of Ukraine who have received medical and/or psychological education, and who are accepted for military service under a contract for positions in medical and psychological areas of activity, the term of military service is set at 1 year," the law says.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine