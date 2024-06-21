The government approved a draft law on the creation of a unified information system for the social sphere - Shmygal

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3138 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93693 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105923 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121811 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190399 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234445 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143843 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369384 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181837 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149660 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93693 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88048 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105923 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102010 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121811 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1936 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5166 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12084 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13688 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17625 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The government approved a draft law on the creation of a unified information system for the social sphere - Shmygal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30247 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on the creation of a unified information system for the social sphere, which will contain databases and information on recipients of all types of social assistance provided by the state, which will ensure more targeted support and efficient use of budget funds.

The government approved a draft law on the creation of a unified information system for the social sphere - Shmygal

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on the creation of a unified information system for the social sphere, which will contain various databases and information about recipients of all types of social assistance provided by the state. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

The draft law on the unified information system of the social sphere was approved. Let's define the legal basis for the operation of such a system, which is the basis for providing social support in our country. In addition, the government will create a unified Social Register that will contain various databases and information about recipients of all types of social assistance provided by the state.,

Shmygal said.

Details

According to him, this will allow more targeted support for citizens who really need it, and increase the efficiency of using budget funds.

Addition

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk clarified that the draft law proposes to define the legal and organizational basis for the functioning of the system, in particular, through the interaction of information resources of the social sphere and their integration with other state information resources, including state registers.

The document provides for establishing the basis for the creation and functioning of the unified social register, which is one of the central subsystems of the unified system and includes various registers, databases and software and information complexes, the holders of which are the Ministry of Social Policy and other central executive authorities, in particular, the pension fund of Ukraine, which has been transferred the functions of assigning and providing benefits and housing subsidies, which are the most popular types of state support.

It is also proposed to determine that the purpose of the Social Register is to centrally store and record electronic data of recipients of all types of social support provided for by law, etc.

Recall

The Ministry of social policy agreed on cooperation with banking associations of Ukraine. This will make it possible to develop a centralized mechanism for paying certain types of social assistance.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland