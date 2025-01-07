ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The government allowed to extend temporary residence permits for Russian and Belarusian citizens in Ukraine

The government allowed to extend temporary residence permits for Russian and Belarusian citizens in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the State Migration Service and diplomatic missions to extend the validity of temporary Ukrainian citizenship certificates for Russians and Belarusians who have been granted citizenship since 2020. The decision applies to those who did not have time to terminate their foreign citizenship due to the war.

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the State Migration Service, diplomatic missions, and consular offices to extend the validity of temporary Ukrainian citizenship certificates for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

This was announced on Tuesday, January 7, by government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the government has provided an opportunity for the SMS, diplomatic missions, and consular offices to extend the validity of temporary certificates of Ukrainian citizenship under martial law to citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus who acquired Ukrainian citizenship from February 24, 2020, and submitted an obligation to terminate their foreign citizenship within two years, but this period has expired.

Addendum Addendum

Melnychuk noted that this possibility was adopted to implement clause 5 of Section II of the Final and Transitional Provisions of Law No. 3897-IX “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons Participating in the Protection of the Territorial Integrity and Inviolability of Ukraine”.

In August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law on granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service or the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to the draft law, legal residence on the territory of Ukraine is provided for foreigners who have extended their stay on the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure, or have a permanent or temporary residence permit on the territory of Ukraine, or have a military ID.

Also, foreigners who are serving or have served under contract in the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service or the National Guard of Ukraine will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

According to the draft law, family members of foreigners who have signed a contract to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine will be eligible for a temporary residence permit.

It also provides for the granting of immigration permits or Ukrainian citizenship to those whose passports have expired. This also applies to foreigners and stateless persons who have defended Ukraine.

It is planned to grant the right to obtain a temporary residence permit to family members of people who have signed a contract in the Armed Forces. Citizens of Russia and Belarus who have acquired Ukrainian citizenship since February 24, 2020, must confirm the termination of their previous citizenship after the end of martial law.

People who serve in the Armed Forces and obtained Ukrainian citizenship within two years of the end of martial law must pass exams on the Constitution of Ukraine, history, and confirm their language skills.

