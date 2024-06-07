The government allowed remote military registration: to whom and under what conditions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has provided for military registration of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists who were removed from the military register due to departure from Ukraine for a period of more than three months, without personal arrival at the district territorial Center for recruitment and social support (TCK and JV). This was announced by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

"Changes have been made to the procedure for organizing and maintaining military records of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists, as well as to the procedure for conscription of Citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period. It provides for military registration of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists who were removed from the military register due to departure from Ukraine for a period of more than three months, without personal arrival at the district territorial recruitment and social support center (TCK and JV)," Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the right was granted to District (City) shopping centers and joint ventures to send electronic appeals to the territorial bodies of the National Police about conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists who committed administrative offenses under Articles 210, 210-1 of the Code of administrative offenses of Ukraine.

"It is excluded from the list of documents confirming the right to a deferral from conscription for military service on mobilization, the norms regarding the submission of the conclusion of the Medical Advisory Commission of the health care institution on the need for constant care (for persons with disabilities of Group II)," Melnichuk said.

Addition

Defense Ministry spokesman Dmitry Lazutkin reported on June 6 that now about 15% of those liable for military service have updated their data through the Reserve+app.