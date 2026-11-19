The Cabinet of Ministers allocated another UAH 81.4 billion for the urgent needs of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that more than 90% of this amount will go toward payments to military personnel.

"We are ensuring timely financing and stable payments to military personnel performing combat missions," the Prime Minister said.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for monthly payments of UAH 30,000 to energy workers and employees of utility companies involved in emergency restoration work caused by Russian attacks.

The bill on terms of service has already been prepared in several versions; work is underway within the government — the Ministry of Defense