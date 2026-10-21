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The General Staff reported Russian losses in equipment and personnel at the front over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

Over the past day, Russia lost 1,820 military personnel, 11 tanks, 44 artillery systems, and 1,820 drones. Total personnel losses reached 1.57 million.

The General Staff reported Russian losses in equipment and personnel at the front over the past day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded another 1,820 Russian servicemen. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,570,540 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of October 21, 2026, UNN writes.

Details

According to the military command, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 11 Russian tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, and 44 artillery systems.

In addition, over the past day, the occupiers lost 1 multiple rocket launcher, 2 air defense systems, and 1,820 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles.

Total losses of the Russian army

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 12,436 tanks, 25,586 armored combat vehicles, 51,403 artillery systems, 2,228 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,716 air defense systems.

The losses of Russian aviation amount to 449 aircraft and 356 helicopters. Ukrainian servicemen have also destroyed 573,392 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 5,138 cruise missiles.

Over the past day, the Russian army also lost 407 vehicles and fuel tankers, as well as 2 pieces of special equipment. The General Staff notes that data on the enemy's losses continue to be уточнювати.

Dozens of explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk: the building of the telecommunications operator "Luhakom" came under attack21.10.26, 06:17 • 10673 views

Stepan Haftko

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