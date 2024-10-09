ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the destruction of a military arsenal in the Bryansk region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22189 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of the 67th arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Bryansk region. The warehouse stored ammunition from the DPRK and guided aerial bombs, some of which were stored in the open.

On the night of October 9 , the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Bryansk region.  The depot was stockpiling, among other things, ammunition from the DPRK and CABMs. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, UNN reports .

Last night, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Bryansk region.

- , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, according to available information, the warehouse was used to store ammunition for rocket and artillery weapons, including those from the DPRK, as well as guided aerial bombs. Much of it was stored in the open.

"Explosions were recorded on the territory of the facility. It is known that local authorities have blocked the road near the arsenal. The results of combat operations are being clarified," the General Staff added. 

They also emphasized that the destruction of such arsenals creates serious logistical problems for the Russian army, which significantly reduces the offensive potential of the occupiers in threatened areas. 

Previously

Russian media reported that at night, drones attacked an ammunition depot in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

