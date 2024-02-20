The FBI believes that China's cyberattacks on US infrastructure have reached an unprecedented scale

The FBI is "focused" on containing the threat from China, which could undermine US national security. According to The Wall Street Journal, this was stated by the director of the agency Christopher Wray, reports UNN.

Details

The FBI has expressed concern about China's efforts to covertly introduce malware into computer networks to undermine critical US infrastructure.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency is "focused on containing the threat from China that could undermine U.S. national security," adding that the threat is now "on a larger scale than we have seen before.

We are focused on this as a real threat, and we are working with many partners to try to identify it, anticipate it, and disrupt it - Ray said at the Munich Security Conference.

The WSJ writes that in January, the US Government Accountability Office released a report stating that the country had hacked a botnet of hundreds of US small and home office routers hijacked by Chinese state hackers. The hacker network, dubbed "Volt Typhoon," used private routers infected with malware that allowed China to hack into systems in the United States. "Volt Typhoon allegedly targeted key US infrastructure, including power grids and water supplies.

Wikileaks: former CIA hacker Joshua Schulte sentenced to 40 years in prison

The WSJ notes that Ray's comments are the latest reminder to the Biden administration of Chinese espionage operations in the countrythat range from traditional espionage and intellectual property theft to computer software hacking.

Intelligence officials have stated that China's espionage activities have become more extensive and sophisticated over the past decade. The authorities are particularly concerned about Beijing's interest in penetrating American infrastructure networks responsible for the functioning of safe drinking water supply systems, air transportation, etc.

Context

Last year, the FBI director met with his counterparts from the Five Eyes countries - the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand - at the group's first public meeting to discuss ways to curb Chinese espionage.

Bloomberg: Western intelligence agencies shut down LockBit hackers