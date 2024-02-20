The FBI believes that China's cyberattacks on US infrastructure have reached an unprecedented scale

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101121 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111430 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157715 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254020 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174911 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166022 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227866 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43111 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25441 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30494 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36518 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33852 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254020 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213704 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239352 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225967 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101123 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71375 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77961 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113615 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114478 views
The FBI believes that China's cyberattacks on US infrastructure have reached an unprecedented scale

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25115 views

The FBI Director expressed concern about China's unprecedented cyberattacks on US infrastructure that could undermine national security.

The FBI is "focused" on containing the threat from China, which could undermine US national security. According to The Wall Street Journal, this was stated by the director of the agency Christopher Wray, reports UNN.

Details

The FBI has expressed concern about China's efforts to covertly introduce malware into computer networks to undermine critical US infrastructure.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency is "focused on containing the threat from China that could undermine U.S. national security," adding that the threat is now "on a larger scale than we have seen before.

We are focused on this as a real threat, and we are working with many partners to try to identify it, anticipate it, and disrupt it

- Ray said at the Munich Security Conference.

The WSJ writes that in January, the US Government Accountability Office released a report stating that the country had hacked a botnet of hundreds of US small and home office routers hijacked by Chinese state hackers. The hacker network, dubbed "Volt Typhoon," used private routers infected with malware that allowed China to hack into systems in the United States. "Volt Typhoon allegedly targeted key US infrastructure, including power grids and water supplies.

Wikileaks: former CIA hacker Joshua Schulte sentenced to 40 years in prison02.02.24, 18:00 • 24422 views

The WSJ notes that Ray's comments are the latest reminder to the Biden administration of Chinese espionage operations in the countrythat range from traditional espionage and intellectual property theft to computer software hacking.

Intelligence officials have stated that China's espionage activities have become more extensive and sophisticated over the past decade. The authorities are particularly concerned about Beijing's interest in penetrating American infrastructure networks responsible for the functioning of safe drinking water supply systems, air transportation, etc.

Context

Last year, the FBI director met with his counterparts from the Five Eyes countries - the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand - at the group's first public meeting to discuss ways to curb Chinese espionage.

Bloomberg: Western intelligence agencies shut down LockBit hackers20.02.24, 04:46 • 31840 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
beijingBeijing
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

