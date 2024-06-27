The expert spoke about the challenges faced by the National Bank during the regulation of the exchange rate

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 68802 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97934 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176894 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222568 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137185 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365047 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180853 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149157 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197664 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 63601 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 78514 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6168 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9862 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14323 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35563 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37304 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The expert spoke about the challenges faced by the National Bank during the regulation of the exchange rate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65028 views

The National Bank of Ukraine is facing difficulties in managing the hryvnia exchange rate, balancing currency devaluation to support exports and measures to curb inflation in the context of the ongoing war.

The expert spoke about the challenges faced by the National Bank during the regulation of the exchange rate

The National Bank of Ukraine is facing a number of challenges while managing the exchange rate. The regulator may have to balance between the devaluation of the hryvnia and measures to control inflation. This was stated in an exclusive interview with UNN by the co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, Elena Sosedka.

Given the current situation in Ukraine, when there is a war, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is faced with the difficult task of managing the hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar. In general, the NBU should seek a balance between maintaining the exchange rate and adapting to the current economic and political conditions

- Sosedka noted.

According to her, in conditions of war, maintaining economic stability becomes a top priority.

The NBU may seek to maintain a relatively stable exchange rate in order to avoid further economic shocks. However, too strict a policy can lead to undesirable financial consequences

- Sosedka noted.

The expert added that in order to maintain the exchange rate, the regulator will need to use its foreign currency reserves.

In the current environment, these reserves may be more useful to support critical imports and military spending. Spending reserves to control the exchange rate can be risky

- Sosedka emphasized.

At the same time, according to the expert, currency devaluation often leads to inflation, which can undermine public confidence and destabilize the economy. She does not exclude that the National Bank may have to balance between the depreciation of the national currency and measures to control inflation.

Allowing currency devaluation could increase export competitiveness, potentially bringing in more foreign currency and supporting Ukrainian enterprises. However, this should be done carefully so as not to exacerbate economic problems

- Sosedka advised.

Add

Earlier, the Sosedka did not rule out that by the end of the year the price per dollar may rise to 44 hryvnia.   According to her, the main factors affecting the foreign exchange market are the foreign economic, political and military situation in our country. In addition, the exchange rate will largely depend on the ability of Ukrainian producers to export their goods.

Recall

The co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem, Olena Sosedka, previously noted that the future of the Ukrainian banking system is the subject of active discussion among economists and officials. One of the strategies for the development of the system is the concentration of banking capital and the privatization of state-owned banks. It should be understood that the banking system does not exist on its own - it is "a litmus of the level of economic development of the country and the trends that are cultivated in it." Therefore, now among the important issues facing the banking system, the expert noted the provision of clear and uniform rules for the banking sector, for example, effective monitoring of bank transactions and other important conditions for the development of the industry.

In general, Olena Sosedkabelieves that the Ukrainian banking sector needs changes, especially when implementing the concept of Open Banking-2025, which is a completely new role model for our market. At the same time, the mentioned issues relate not only to legal, but also to technical aspects, for example, common standards and methods of controlling technical processes. In particular, this is important for the implementation of the same concept of open banking, which was approved by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
