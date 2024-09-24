ukenru
The European Investment Bank has provided Kyiv with EUR 50 million to replace subway cars

The European Investment Bank has provided Kyiv with EUR 50 million to replace subway cars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51970 views

The European Investment Bank will provide Kyiv with a €50 million loan to purchase new subway cars. This is the first part of a total loan of €200 million to replace 120-160 outdated Russian-made cars.

The European Investment Bank and the Kyiv authorities have signed a loan agreement for 50 million euros to purchase new subway cars to replace Russian ones. This is reported on the Official Portal of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The European Investment Bank and Kyiv have signed a EUR 50 million loan agreement to purchase new subway cars. This initiative is aimed at modernizing the Kyiv subway and ensuring reliable transportation for the city's residents. The agreement was signed today, September 24, at the EIB headquarters in Luxembourg during the visit of a delegation from the Kyiv City State Administration

- the statement said.

It is noted that before the war, about 80% of the rolling stock of the Kyiv subway was Russian-made, and therefore ending this dependence is an urgent strategic task. Currently, more than 60% of the fleet has already exceeded its service life, and the new funding will allow replacing outdated cars with modern ones.

It is also noted that the EUR 50 million loan is the first part of a EUR 200 million loan provided by the bank. The remaining amount will be provided after the completion of the feasibility study.

The total funding will make it possible to renew or replace 120-160 subway cars.

Recall

Kyiv resumed full operation of the “blue line” of the subway after a 9-month repair. The train interval is 3-6 minutes on weekdays and 6-8 minutes on weekends.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyKyiv
european-investment-bankEuropean Investment Bank
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
liuksemburhLuxembourg
kyivKyiv

