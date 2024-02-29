The European Commission has unblocked Poland's access to EU money: Warsaw plans to allocate part of it to Polish farmers

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43218 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100114 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 346074 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282056 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206889 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240808 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253853 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159995 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372668 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94796 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236471 views

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1428 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29757 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46727 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36225 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103834 views
The European Commission has unblocked Poland's access to EU money: Warsaw plans to allocate part of it to Polish farmers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25734 views

The European Commission has approved a decision granting Poland access to €137 billion in EU funding, with the first tranche of €6.3 billion expected in the coming weeks and €1.4 billion for investments in agriculture.

The European Commission has unblocked Poland's access to EU money: Warsaw plans to allocate part of it to Polish farmers

The European Commission has adopted two legal acts that give Poland access to up to €137 billion in EU funding. Poland is expected to receive the first tranche of 6.3 billion euros in the coming weeks, and one of the largest measures of the Polish plan for 1.4 billion euros concerns investments in the agricultural sector, according to the European Commission's website, UNN reports.

"Today, the European Commission adopted two legal acts that will give Poland access to up to €137 billion in EU funding. These actions are linked to the rule of law reforms that Poland has undertaken, as well as to the recent and immediate steps it has taken to address key challenges to strengthen the independence of the judiciary," the European Commission said.

The European Commission has announced the launch of the procedure for "paying Poland's first payment request of EUR 6.3 billion" "in the coming weeks".

Poland's first payment request, as indicated, covers important steps to implement 25 ambitious reforms and five key investments. "These measures are aimed at increasing the sustainability and competitiveness of the country's economy, promoting green energy and the transition to digital technologies, as well as supporting healthcare and environmentally friendly mobility," the European institution said.

"One of the largest measures of the €1.4 billion Polish plan concerns investments in the agricultural sector. Support is also being provided to thousands of farmers and fishermen, as well as SMEs in the agricultural sector, to help them expand and modernize their production and enter new markets

- the European Commission said.

Tusk says Poland is ready to tighten control of products on the border with Ukraine23.02.24, 16:29 • 22676 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Donald Tusk
Poland
