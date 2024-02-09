The European Commission expects to present a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in the coming weeks

The European Commission expects to be ready in the coming weeks to present a negotiation framework for the process of negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession, European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pizonero said during a briefing on Friday, UNN reports.

I cannot be more specific in terms of time frame, the process is advancing in terms of the drafting of the negotiating framework. And the indications is that we should be able to present that to member states in the coming weeks, we would hope - Pisonero said.

At the same time, she pointed out that there are "no shortcuts" for Ukraine on the path to membership, noting that "the progress has been impressive.

Previously

During its summit on December 14-15, 2023, the European Council decided to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession and instructed the EU Council to formulate the framework conditions for such negotiations as soon as Ukraine has implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission in the process of EU enlargement.

The Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna indicatedthat she has assurances from the EU that the maximum package of decisions is being prepared for March 2024 in terms of adopting a negotiating framework.