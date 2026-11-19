The European Union has introduced a ban on participation in the international Erasmus+ educational program for individuals residing in Russia, regardless of their citizenship. UNN reports this with reference to the updated rules of the Erasmus+ program for 2027, published by the European Commission on November 18.

Details

The restrictions also apply to Russian organizations and to receiving scholarships to study at European universities. Under the new rules, organizations registered in Russia, as well as individuals residing in its territory, may not participate in any of the Erasmus+ program's areas. The restrictions apply to student exchanges, teacher traineeships, and educational and youth projects funded by the European Union. At the same time, the determining criterion is the place of residence, not the participant's citizenship. In other words, the ban applies not only to Russian citizens but also to foreigners residing in the aggressor country.

In addition, residents of Russia will no longer be able to apply for Erasmus Mundus scholarships, which allow students to earn a master's degree at European universities with financial support from the EU.

Separate restrictions are предусмотрені for individuals residing in territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. At the same time, the rules provide an exception for Ukrainian citizens, allowing them to apply for Erasmus Mundus scholarships. However, the published rules do not specify whether the new restrictions will apply to educational programs and exchanges whose funding was approved before the 2027 selection process.

It should be noted that previously, Russian citizens could participate in certain Erasmus+ educational projects, despite restrictions on EU cooperation with Russian universities and state institutions following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

For reference

Erasmus+ is a European Union educational program aimed at supporting education, vocational training, youth, and sport. It gives students the opportunity to study as exchange students at foreign universities, while teachers and researchers can undertake traineeships, improve their qualifications, and exchange professional experience.

A separate strand of the program is Erasmus Mundus, which provides international master's programs involving universities from different countries and the opportunity to receive scholarships to cover the costs of tuition and accommodation.

We remind you

Earlier, we reported that the United Kingdom and the EU agreed on the UK's accession to the Erasmus+ program from 2027, which will open up opportunities for young people to study and undertake traineeships abroad.