The EU removed a company supplying rare metals to Russia from its sanctions list at Estonia’s request

The European Union excluded from its new list of sanctions against Russia a company that supplies rare-earth metals to the Estonian company Silmet. The list includes 743 individuals and 826 legal entities: the firm was excluded at Estonia’s request. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Europe editor, on the social network "X," UNN reports.

Details

The report concerns a Russian company that supplies rare-earth metals to the Estonian company Silmet, where this raw material is processed, in particular, into materials required for the production of wind turbines and other products in the European Union. The company is seeking alternative sources of supply - Jozwiak wrote.

It is noted that the initial draft proposal submitted for approval by the European External Action Service provided for the inclusion of 744 individuals and 827 companies on the sanctions list. However, the EU ambassadors subsequently agreed on a version that reduced the list by one individual and one legal entity.

Reminder

EU ambassadors approved new sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial complex and 77 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation elected from the occupied territories of Ukraine. They also extended restrictions related to the use of chemical weapons.