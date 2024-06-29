The EU Council has expanded sanctions against Belarus, which helped Russia circumvent restrictions

The Council of the European Union has adopted restrictive measures against the Belarusian economy to solve the problem of circumventing them. In particular, the EU extends the ban on the export of dual-use goods and technologies, imposes sanctions on the export of goods and technologies of maritime navigation to Belarus, etc. This is stated on the website of the EU Council, reports UNN.

Today, the Council adopted restrictive measures targeting the Belarusian economy in view of the regime's involvement in Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. These comprehensive measures are intended to mirror several restrictive measures already in place against Russia and thus address the problem of circumvention arising from the high degree of integration that exists between the Russian and Belarusian economies , the statement said.

In particular, the EU Council extends the ban on the export of dual-use goods and technologies, and imposes further restrictions on the export of goods that could contribute to the industrial potential of Belarus.

Further restrictions are also imposed on the export of maritime goods and technologies to Belarus, as well as luxury goods - the statement said.

The EU Council prohibits the provision of certain services to Belarus, its government, public authorities, corporations or agencies, as well as to any person or entity acting on their behalf or at their direction. These include, in particular, accounting, architectural and engineering services, advertising and market research services, and others.

The ban on the transportation of goods by road through the EU on trailers and semi-trailers registered in Belarus is being expanded.

In addition, to minimize the risk of circumvention, the EU will prohibit the transit of dual-use goods and technologies through Belarus, goods and technologies that could contribute to the military and technological strengthening of Belarus or the development of its defense and security sector.

Recall

The Council of the European Union has imposed sanctions on two individuals and four companies that were punished for helping to circumvent sanctions already in place against Russia.