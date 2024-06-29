The EU Council has expanded sanctions against Belarus, which helped Russia circumvent restrictions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 68378 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 76735 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176678 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222366 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137081 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364976 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180843 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149152 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197661 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 68378 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 63194 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 76735 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 78129 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97544 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6078 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9770 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14288 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35530 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37271 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The EU Council has expanded sanctions against Belarus, which helped Russia circumvent restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24620 views

The EU imposed restrictive measures on the Belarusian economy to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Russia, including extending the ban on the export of dual-use goods and technologies and restricting the transit of dual-use goods through Belarus.

The EU Council has expanded sanctions against Belarus, which helped Russia circumvent restrictions

The Council of the European Union has adopted restrictive measures against the Belarusian economy to solve the problem of circumventing them. In particular, the EU extends the ban on the export of dual-use goods and technologies, imposes sanctions on the export of goods and technologies of maritime navigation to Belarus, etc. This is stated on the website of the EU Council, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the Council adopted restrictive measures targeting the Belarusian economy in view of the regime's involvement in Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. These comprehensive measures are intended to mirror several restrictive measures already in place against Russia and thus address the problem of circumvention arising from the high degree of integration that exists between the Russian and Belarusian economies

 , the statement said.

In particular, the EU Council extends the ban on the export of dual-use goods and technologies, and imposes further restrictions on the export of goods that could contribute to the industrial potential of Belarus.

Further restrictions are also imposed on the export of maritime goods and technologies to Belarus, as well as luxury goods

- the statement said.

The EU Council prohibits the provision of certain services to Belarus, its government, public authorities, corporations or agencies, as well as to any person or entity acting on their behalf or at their direction. These include, in particular, accounting, architectural and engineering services, advertising and market research services, and others.

The ban on the transportation of goods by road through the EU on trailers and semi-trailers registered in Belarus is being expanded.

In addition, to minimize the risk of circumvention, the EU will prohibit the transit of dual-use goods and technologies through Belarus, goods and technologies that could contribute to the military and technological strengthening of Belarus or the development of its defense and security sector.

Recall

The Council of the European Union has imposed sanctions on two individuals and four companies that were punished for helping to circumvent sanctions already in place against Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Council of the European Union
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40