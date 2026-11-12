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The EU called disruptions to Starshield’s operation in Ukraine “extremely alarming”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

The EU called on SpaceX to urgently restore Starshield’s operation in Ukraine. Reports of systematic speed restrictions were called unacceptable.

The EU called disruptions to Starshield’s operation in Ukraine “extremely alarming”
Illustrative photo

The EU called reports of disruptions to Starshield’s operation in Ukraine "extremely alarming" and said that, if confirmed, this would be "unacceptable," UNN reports.

This is not the first time Ukraine has faced disruptions to Starshield’s operation. These reports are deeply concerning, and if confirmed — this is unacceptable 

- stressed EU spokesperson for technology Thomas Renier.

According to him, SpaceX must adhere to a consistent approach in providing its services to Ukraine.

The operation of Starshield services must be urgently restored so that Ukrainian military personnel can remain in contact and the country can defend its citizens and its territory 

- Renier concluded.

Starshield restrictions hinder the interception of Russian drones - Zelenskyy12.11.26, 16:01 • 1476 views

We remind you

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, significant disruptions to Starshield’s operation over Ukrainian territory have been recorded for several days: along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, systematic Starshield speed restrictions of 161 km/h are in effect. The Ukrainian side is trying to clarify all the circumstances with the American side. 

Antonina Tumanova

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