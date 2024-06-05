The enemy shelled 6 communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning: 36 explosions were heard

Russian troops on the night of June 5 and this morning carried out 12 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 36 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Miropolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Khotyn, Belopolskaya, Druzhbovskaya, and Ottoman communities were shelled by the enemy.

Miropolskaya hromada: artillery attacks were carried out (2 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired artillery (2 explosions).



Khotyn community: mortar fire was recorded (2 explosions).



Belopolskaya hromada: artillery (2 explosions), grenade launchers (4 explosions), mortar ( 2 explosions) attacks were carried out and vog was dropped from UAVs (3 explosions).



Druzhbovskaya hromada: 3 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the hromada.



Ottoman community: FPV Drone Attack (3 explosions) and mortar attack (13 explosions)



As a result of enemy attacks in the Sumy Region, 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured