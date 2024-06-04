During the day, the russian federation carried out 36 attacks on Sumy region, 106 explosions were recorded. Consequently, in the region, as a result of enemy aggression, 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 36 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 106 explosions were recorded. Yunakovskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Svesskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Konotopskaya, Novoslobodskaya communities were shelled - Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Yunakovskaya: the enemy dropped vog from a UAV (1 explosion) and attacked the FPV with a drone (3 explosions).

Nikolaevskaya: the enemy hit with artillery (2 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).

Khotynska: enemy forces attacked the FPV with a drone (1 explosion). The enemy also fired mortars (20 explosions). Unfortunately, two people were injured in the shelling.

Belopolskaya: the aggressor army carried out an FPV drone attack (5 explosions), carried out mortar (5 explosions) and artillery ( 5 explosions) attacks, and dropped vog from a UAV (3 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya: the invaders dropped vog from a UAV (9 explosions). The enemy also fired mortars (7 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

Sveska: the enemy carried out an attack using the Lancet UAV (2 explosions).

Esmansk: the invaders fired mortars (4 explosions).

Shalyginskaya: the enemy army carried out artillery attacks (3 explosions).

Seredino-Budskaya: the russians fired mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions). Unfortunately, one person was killed in the shelling.

Velikopisarevskaya: the terrorist country fired a grenade launcher (4 explosions) and attacked the FPV with a drone (1 explosion).

Konotopskaya: the invaders launched a missile strike (1 explosion). Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, 1 person was injured.

Novoslobodskaya: the russian federation fired MLRS (9 explosions).

