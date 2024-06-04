As a result of enemy attacks in the Sumy Region, 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 58276 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137387 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142559 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235333 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170596 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163069 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147523 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217830 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112903 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204455 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 42654 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 56728 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107662 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 37972 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103315 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217888 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 4608 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103313 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107660 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157823 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156635 views
Actual
As a result of enemy attacks in the Sumy Region, 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured

As a result of enemy attacks in the Sumy Region, 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42635 views

In the Sumy region, russian troops carried out 36 attacks, as a result of which 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured.

During the day, the russian federation carried out 36 attacks on Sumy region, 106 explosions were recorded. Consequently, in the region, as a result of enemy aggression, 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 36 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 106 explosions were recorded. Yunakovskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Svesskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Konotopskaya, Novoslobodskaya communities were shelled

- Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Yunakovskaya: the enemy dropped vog from a UAV (1 explosion) and attacked the FPV with a drone (3 explosions).

Nikolaevskaya: the enemy hit with artillery (2 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).

Khotynska: enemy forces attacked the FPV with a drone (1 explosion). The enemy also fired mortars (20 explosions). Unfortunately, two people were injured in the shelling.

Belopolskaya: the aggressor army carried out an FPV drone attack (5 explosions), carried out mortar (5 explosions) and artillery ( 5 explosions) attacks, and dropped vog from a UAV (3 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya: the invaders dropped vog from a UAV (9 explosions). The enemy also fired mortars (7 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

Sveska: the enemy carried out an attack using the Lancet UAV (2 explosions).

Esmansk: the invaders fired mortars (4 explosions).

Shalyginskaya: the enemy army carried out artillery attacks (3 explosions).

Seredino-Budskaya: the russians fired mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions). Unfortunately, one person was killed in the shelling.

Velikopisarevskaya: the terrorist country fired a grenade launcher (4 explosions) and attacked the FPV with a drone (1 explosion).

Konotopskaya: the invaders launched a missile strike (1 explosion). Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, 1 person was injured.

Novoslobodskaya: the russian federation fired MLRS (9 explosions).

Russians hit Sumy region six times since the night: 26 explosions04.06.24, 11:59 • 18071 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising