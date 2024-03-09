The enemy is attacking around the clock in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, but there are no tactical territorial successes so far - Deputy Commander of the 92nd Brigade Air Assault Battalion

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22765 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54786 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209239 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225463 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250307 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156198 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26898 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15208 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23804 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24107 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy is attacking around the clock in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, but there are no tactical territorial successes so far - Deputy Commander of the 92nd Brigade Air Assault Battalion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47660 views

The enemy is attacking Chasovyi Yar around the clock, but there are no tactical territorial successes so far, said the deputy commander of the 92nd separate mechanized air assault battalion.

The enemy is attacking around the clock in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, but there are no tactical territorial successes so far - Deputy Commander of the 92nd Brigade Air Assault Battalion

The occupiers are conducting assault operations in the direction of Chasovyi Yar all day long. They are trying to use all their forces and means, but so far there have been no tactical territorial successes.

Oles Malyarevych, deputy commander of the AHILLES battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Aircraft Battalion, said this on the air of Kyiv24 TV channel, UNN reports .

Details

The 92nd Separate Assault Brigade continues to carry out tasks a shade south of Bakhmut. These are Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. They are also actively engaged in Chasiv Yar. The enemy has set a goal to capture Chasiv Yar. Assault operations are taking place 24/7, they are attacking from the left, right, and front. They are trying to use all their forces and means to achieve their goal of capturing Chasiv Yar. So far, the enemy has not achieved any tactical territorial success

- Malyarevych said.

He added that the Defense Forces have concentrated sufficient forces to stop the enemy. According to him, if the enemy theoretically takes Chasiv Yar, four major cities will be threatened: Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk.

Serious steps are taken to prevent this from happening

- Malyarevych added.

 Recall

According to the updated information, 63 combat engagements were registered over the last day. The enemy also launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, fired 113 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. https://unn.ua/news/na-fronti-vidbulosia-63-boiovi-zitknennia-henshtab

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Chasiv Yar
Konstantinovka
Bakhmut
Kramatorsk
