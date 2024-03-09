The enemy is attacking around the clock in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, but there are no tactical territorial successes so far - Deputy Commander of the 92nd Brigade Air Assault Battalion

The occupiers are conducting assault operations in the direction of Chasovyi Yar all day long. They are trying to use all their forces and means, but so far there have been no tactical territorial successes.

Oles Malyarevych, deputy commander of the AHILLES battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Aircraft Battalion, said this on the air of Kyiv24 TV channel, UNN reports .

Details

The 92nd Separate Assault Brigade continues to carry out tasks a shade south of Bakhmut. These are Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. They are also actively engaged in Chasiv Yar. The enemy has set a goal to capture Chasiv Yar. Assault operations are taking place 24/7, they are attacking from the left, right, and front. They are trying to use all their forces and means to achieve their goal of capturing Chasiv Yar. So far, the enemy has not achieved any tactical territorial success - Malyarevych said.

He added that the Defense Forces have concentrated sufficient forces to stop the enemy. According to him, if the enemy theoretically takes Chasiv Yar, four major cities will be threatened: Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk.

Serious steps are taken to prevent this from happening - Malyarevych added.

Recall

