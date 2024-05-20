The enemy is amassing and redeploying forces in the direction of Sumy: Jorin gives reason

The occupiers are amassing and redeploying forces in the direction of Sumy. This was reported by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin and added that in this way the enemy is trying to draw back the forces of the Ukrainian army, UNN reports.

"I don't think the Russians will be able to take Kharkiv. But most likely, the capture of the city is not the goal of the Russian Federation today. There will be increased pressure, as we can see from the intelligence data. But it still looks more like a task of stretching our resources, weakening our forces in other areas and reducing our reserves. As for Sumy, the enemy is accumulating and redeploying forces here. So far, the numbers indicate a similar task - pulling back the forces of the Ukrainian army. And when they talk about Kadyrov's men, it makes me think of something frivolous," said Zhorin.

According to him, the overall situation at the front is quite difficult, and it will not get any easier in the near future.

"On the contrary, we have a tough summer ahead with tough battles," he summarized.

