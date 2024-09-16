The enemy fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region: one killed and 7 wounded

One person was killed and six others were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops of localities in Donetsk region yesterday, September 15. The Russian army opened fire in the region 21 times. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

On September 15, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Pokrovsk. 7 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 16 is as follows:

Pokrovsk district. In Kurakhove, 12 private houses were damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, 3 infrastructure facilities and an outbuilding were damaged. In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community, 15 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district. In Lyman, 2 administrative buildings and a non-residential building were damaged. In Mykolayivka, 3 people were injured, 11 multi-storey buildings, a shop and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In Kleban-Byk of Illinivska community, 2 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 10 houses were destroyed and 4 more damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 10 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were injured and damaged.

In total, the Russians fired 21 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 423 people were evacuated from the front line, including 98 children.

