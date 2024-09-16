In Kharkiv, 22 apartment buildings were damaged by a KAB, 47 people were injured and one killed in the region over the day

47 people were injured and one more was killed as a result of hostile shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day. In particular, one person was killed and 43 were injured in Kharkiv, and 22 apartment buildings were damaged. On the morning of September 16, Russians shelled Pisky-Radkivske. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reported .

Head of the RMA told about enemy shelling over the day:

15:30 Nemyshlyansky district, Kharkiv. A 12-storey residential building was hit . 22 apartment buildings were damaged. 20 cars were damaged. 43 people were injured (including 4 children). One person was killed - the details are being established.

September 16 05:30 Izium district, Borivska TG, Pisky-Radkivski village. A warehouse caught fire as a result of the shelling. A 76-year-old woman was injured.

20:35 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Stohnii village, outside. Grass was burning on the area of 10 hectares.

18:05 м. Kupyansk. A car was hit by an FPV drone.

16:00 м. Kupyansk. 3 hits of the UAVs were registered in the town and 4 hits on the northern outskirts of the town. One man and two women were wounded.

15:55 Izium district, Borivska community, Shyikivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 500 square meters.

15:42 Kharkiv district, Ruska Lozova village. As a result of the shelling, grass on the area of 1 hectare and a farm were burning.

15:30 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska community, Verkhniy Saltiv village. As a result of the shelling, a house, an outbuilding and grass on the area of 10 hectares burned.

14:10 Izium district, Balakliya community, Verbivka village. As a result of the shelling two outbuildings and grass on the area of 10 hectares burned.

14:02 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska community, Tsyrkuny village. Two outbuildings, a non-operational shop, a non-operational gas station and grass on the area of 7 hectares were burning. Destroyed: a shop, a hangar, a metal container and an outbuilding.

13:10 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka community, Kindrashivka village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 5 hectares.

12:05 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka community, Senkove village. The shelling destroyed a residential building and outbuildings.

11:37 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

Occupants strike at Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 43