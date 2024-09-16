In Kharkiv, 22 apartment buildings were damaged by a KAB, 47 people were injured and one killed in the region over the day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114366 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149413 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150589 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141943 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183769 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 44369 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71428 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67742 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40904 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 47304 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190748 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183769 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210750 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199146 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148138 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147536 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142777 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159287 views
Actual
In Kharkiv, 22 apartment buildings were damaged by a KAB, 47 people were injured and one killed in the region over the day

In Kharkiv, 22 apartment buildings were damaged by a KAB, 47 people were injured and one killed in the region over the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29738 views

As a result of hostile shelling in the Kharkiv region, 47 people were injured and one was killed over the past day. In Kharkiv, 22 apartment buildings were damaged by an unexploded ordnance, and 43 people were injured.

47 people were injured and one more was killed as a result of hostile shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day. In particular, one person was killed and 43 were injured in Kharkiv,  and 22 apartment buildings were damaged.  On the morning of September 16, Russians shelled Pisky-Radkivske. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reported

Head of the RMA told about enemy shelling over the day: 

  • 15:30 Nemyshlyansky district, Kharkiv. A 12-storey residential building was hit .  22 apartment buildings were damaged. 20 cars were damaged. 43 people were injured (including 4 children). One person was killed - the details are being established.
  •  September 16 05:30 Izium district, Borivska TG, Pisky-Radkivski village. A warehouse caught fire as a result of the shelling. A 76-year-old woman was injured.
  •  20:35 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Stohnii village, outside. Grass was burning on the area of 10 hectares.
  •  18:05 м. Kupyansk. A car was hit by an FPV drone.
  •  16:00 м. Kupyansk. 3 hits of the UAVs were registered in the town and 4 hits on the northern outskirts of the town. One man and two women were wounded.
  •  15:55 Izium district, Borivska community, Shyikivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 500 square meters.
  •  15:42 Kharkiv district, Ruska Lozova village. As a result of the shelling, grass on the area of 1 hectare and a farm were burning.
  •  15:30 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska community, Verkhniy Saltiv village. As a result of the shelling, a house, an outbuilding and grass on the area of 10 hectares burned.
  •  14:10 Izium district, Balakliya community, Verbivka village. As a result of the shelling two  outbuildings and grass on the area of 10 hectares burned.
  •  14:02 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska community, Tsyrkuny village. Two outbuildings, a non-operational shop, a non-operational gas station and grass on the area of 7 hectares were burning. Destroyed: a shop, a hangar, a metal container and an outbuilding.
  •  13:10 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka community, Kindrashivka village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 5 hectares.
  •  12:05 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka community, Senkove village. The shelling destroyed a residential building and outbuildings.
  •  11:37 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

Occupants strike at Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 4316.09.24, 02:44 • 99441 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising