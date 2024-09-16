Occupants strike at Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 43

The number of people injured in Kharkiv has increased to 43 due to enemy shelling. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Kharkiv, 43 people were injured in the shelling, including four children aged 1, 4, 12 and 13. A woman, a resident of the building, was tragically killed, her body was found on the 9th floor during the search operations.

The National Police headquarters has been deployed at the site of the shelling. Citizens searching for their relatives can submit DNA samples to identify bodies that may be found at the site of the tragedy.

The police have already received 75 statements from victims about damage to property and cars, as well as about a missing woman. Investigators will continue to work at the scene until the morning, accepting appeals from people who have lost contact with their relatives.

The number of people injured in the shelling in Kharkiv has increased to 42, the body of an elderly man was pulled out of the rubble