The number of people injured in the shelling in Kharkiv has increased to 42, the body of an elderly man was pulled out of the rubble

In Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 42, including four children. The body of a deceased woman, presumably a 94-year-old woman, was found on the 9th floor. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At 19:01 today, the fire, which covered an area of 600 square meters, was localized. The incident occurred in Kharkiv, where at least three multi-storey buildings and 19 vehicles were damaged by enemy shelling.

According to preliminary data, the number of victims has increased to 42. Among them are four children: three boys aged 1, 12 and 13 and a 4-year-old girl.

Firefighting, rubble removal and rescue operations continue at the site.

In addition, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, informed that rescuers had unblocked the body of the deceased person on the 9th floor of the building. Due to the almost complete combustion, it is currently impossible to identify the deceased. A DNA examination is planned. It is likely to be a 94-year-old woman who went missing after a Russian airstrike.

Strike on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 36 people