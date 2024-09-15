The number of people injured in the shelling in Kharkiv has increased to 42, the body of an elderly man was pulled out of the rubble

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US
February 28, 10:28 PM

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM
The number of people injured in the shelling in Kharkiv has increased to 42, the body of an elderly man was pulled out of the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38742 views

The enemy shelling in Kharkiv injured 42 people, including four children. The body of a deceased woman, probably a 94-year-old woman, was found on the 9th floor.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 42, including four children. The body of a deceased woman, presumably a 94-year-old woman, was found on the 9th floor. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At 19:01 today, the fire, which covered an area of 600 square meters, was localized. The incident occurred in Kharkiv, where at least three multi-storey buildings and 19 vehicles were damaged by enemy shelling.

According to preliminary data, the number of victims has increased to 42. Among them are four children: three boys aged 1, 12 and 13 and a 4-year-old girl.

Firefighting, rubble removal and rescue operations continue at the site.

In addition, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, informed that rescuers had unblocked the body of the deceased person on the 9th floor of the building. Due to the almost complete combustion, it is currently impossible to identify the deceased. A DNA examination is planned. It is likely to be a 94-year-old woman who went missing after a Russian airstrike.

Strike on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 36 people15.09.24, 17:57 • 29244 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

