The enemy attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv region at night: four people were killed in 24 hours due to Russian attacks

Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day, killing four people and injuring six others. On the night of February 29, Vovchansk was attacked, a pharmacy was hit. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

According to him, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Zakhidne, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kotlyarivka and others. The enemy conducted air strikes on Ploske, Budarky, Varvarovka, Kupyansk, Synkivka and Kyslivka, among others.

Last night, at 01:30, a pharmacy building was hit in Vovchansk. There was no information on casualties. Earlier, at 19:15, a private residential building was damaged by shelling. There were no casualties - wrote Sinegubov on social media.

At 16:50, the Russians fired air bombs at the train station in Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. The shelling killed a 6-year-old girl and a 48-year-old man. The girl's mother was seriously injured, she is receiving medical assistance, said the head of the RMA.

Around 16:25, enemy shelling of the town of Vovchansk. Vovchansk. There were no casualties. The shelling was repeated at 16:40. 2 private houses were damaged.

According to Syniehubov, at 13:52 there was a repeated shelling of the town of Kupyansk. Kupyansk. The roof of a residential building and an outbuilding were on fire. There were no casualties.

At 13:40 in Kupyansk as a result of the shelling by the enemy's air bombs the following buildings were destroyed: a church, a residential building. The following buildings were damaged: a cafe, 16 residential buildings. 2 people died. 5 people were injured.

In addition, at 13:00 in Vovchansk, hostile shelling of the territory was registered. There were no destructions and no casualties.

Also at 11:10 a.m. in Hryhorivka village, Kupyansk district, two private houses were damaged as a result of the occupier's actions. There was no information on casualties.

Reportedly, at 10:50, Russians shelled the village of Moskovka, Kupyansk district. A private residential building was damaged. There were no casualties.

At 10:13 a.m., an outbuilding in the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, was on fire as a result of an enemy air raid. There were no casualties.

