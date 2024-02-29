The enemy attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv region at night: four people were killed in 24 hours due to Russian attacks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43021 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169149 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99689 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345057 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281342 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206646 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240653 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253805 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159948 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372651 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94150 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 169220 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 345132 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236155 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281395 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1150 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29624 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46238 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36124 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103369 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv region at night: four people were killed in 24 hours due to Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26279 views

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the last day in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian attacks.

The enemy attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv region at night: four people were killed in 24 hours due to Russian attacks

Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day, killing four people and injuring six others. On the night of February 29, Vovchansk was attacked, a pharmacy was hit. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN

According to him, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Zakhidne, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kotlyarivka and others. The enemy conducted air strikes on Ploske, Budarky, Varvarovka, Kupyansk, Synkivka and Kyslivka, among others.

Last night, at 01:30, a pharmacy building was hit in Vovchansk. There was no information on casualties. Earlier, at 19:15, a private residential building was damaged by shelling. There were no casualties

- wrote Sinegubov on social media.

At 16:50, the Russians fired air bombs at the train station in Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. The shelling killed a 6-year-old girl and a 48-year-old man. The girl's mother was seriously injured, she is receiving medical assistance, said the head of the RMA. 

Around 16:25, enemy shelling of the town of Vovchansk. Vovchansk. There were no casualties. The shelling was repeated at 16:40. 2 private houses were damaged.

According to Syniehubov, at 13:52 there was a repeated shelling of the town of Kupyansk. Kupyansk. The roof of a residential building and an outbuilding were on fire. There were no casualties.

At 13:40 in Kupyansk as a result of the shelling by the enemy's air bombs the following buildings were destroyed: a church, a residential building. The following buildings were damaged: a cafe, 16 residential buildings. 2 people died. 5 people were injured.

In addition, at 13:00 in Vovchansk, hostile shelling of the territory was registered. There were no destructions and no casualties. 

russians fired 250 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region29.02.24, 08:02 • 26675 views

Also at 11:10 a.m. in Hryhorivka village, Kupyansk district, two private houses were damaged as a result of the occupier's actions. There was no information on casualties.

Reportedly, at  10:50, Russians shelled the village of Moskovka, Kupyansk district. A private residential building was damaged. There were no casualties.

At 10:13 a.m., an outbuilding in the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, was on fire as a result of an enemy air raid. There were no casualties.

Occupants hit a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson, one person died in the region due to shelling over the day29.02.24, 09:00 • 26444 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87