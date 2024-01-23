The enemy attacked Ukraine with drones: air defense was operating in Poltava region, one drone fell in Lubny district

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones, air defense was operating in Poltava region, UNN reports.

"The enemy attacked Ukraine with drones. During the last air alert in Poltava region, air defense was operating. One UAV fell in the Lubny district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. All relevant services are working at the scene," the Poltava Regional Military Administration said.

Several groups of "shaheds" were spotted in the Air Force

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another massive Russian attack - more than 200 different facilities were damaged, 18 people were killed.