The enemy attacked two communities in Mykolaiv region with artillery and drones

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with kamikaze drones and artillery, Chairman of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim said on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"Yesterday, June 7, the enemy twice attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV kamikaze drones. at 21:58, the water area of the Ochakov community was under enemy artillery fire," Kim said in Telegram.

According to him, there were no injuries in both cases.

