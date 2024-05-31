The enemy attacked the UAV Kiev region at night: no injuries, no hits to the infrastructure

The Russian army on the night of May 31 attacked the Kiev region with a drone. The UAV was eliminated outside one of the settlements of the region. There were no casualties. There are no hits to residential or critical infrastructure objects. This was announced by the head of RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Dear residents of Kiev region! At night, the enemy attacked the Kiev region with a UAV. Thank you to our air defense forces. A kamikaze drone was eliminated outside one of the settlements of the region - written by Kravchenko.

According to him, there were no injuries. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded.

operational services continue to work on recording the consequences of the attack.

