The enemy attacked Nikopol with a drone and artillery, causing destruction and injuries

Last night, the enemy attacked Nikopol again with a kamikaze drone. They used artillery on Chervonohryhorivka community. A building that was not in use was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

According to updated information, a summer kitchen and dry grass caught fire in the Marhanets community as a result of the shelling. Rescuers put out the fire.

The terror of the area has been going on since the morning. It is loud because of artillery and UAV hits. The district center and Marhanets community are under attack. A fire broke out in a private house. 6 houses, a garage, and a power line were damaged.

The attack also caused damage to residential buildings. In one of the districts of the region, windows, doors and roofs of 7 private houses were smashed.

A 75-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 77-year-old man also became ill due to severe stress. He was provided with the necessary medical care.

