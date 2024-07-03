$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5854 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9576 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14200 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35451 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37195 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The enemy attacked Nikopol with a drone and artillery, causing destruction and injuries

Kyiv

 • 27126 views

Last night, the enemy attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone and artillery, damaging buildings, causing fires and wounding a 75-year-old woman.

The enemy attacked Nikopol with a drone and artillery, causing destruction and injuries

Last night, the enemy attacked Nikopol again with a kamikaze drone. They used artillery on Chervonohryhorivka community. A building that was not in use was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to updated information, a summer kitchen and dry grass caught fire in the Marhanets community as a result of the shelling. Rescuers put out the fire.

Addendum Addendum

The terror of the area has been going on since the morning. It is loud because of artillery and UAV hits. The district center and Marhanets community are under attack. A fire broke out in a private house. 6 houses, a garage, and a power line were damaged.

The attack also caused damage to residential buildings. In one of the districts of the region, windows, doors and roofs of 7 private houses were smashed.

A 75-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 77-year-old man also became ill due to severe stress. He was provided with the necessary medical care.

Hostile missile destroyed over Dnipro region - RMA02.07.24, 21:10 • 20621 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Marhanets
Nikopol, Ukraine
