Enemy attacked Nikopol and two communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, MLRS and drones during the night

In the Dnipro region, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district overnight with heavy artillery, MLRS and kamikaze drones, damaging residential and administrative buildings, an agricultural company and a minibus, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

From evening until morning, the aggressor terrorized Nikopol district. He fired three times at the area with heavy artillery and MLRS. 9 times he attacked with kamikaze drones. Hit the district center, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, a two-story residential building, an administrative building, an agricultural company, and a minibus were damaged. The area is being inspected. The consequences of the enemy strikes are being clarified.

