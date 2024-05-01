Russian army strikes Nikopol region with 10 kamikaze drones: houses, medical facility, infrastructure damaged - RMA

Today, the Russians attacked Nikopol region with 10 kamikaze drones and launched three attacks with heavy artillery. In Nikopol, people, a medical facility, houses were damaged and a car burned down as a result of the attack. A house and a power line were damaged in the Mirivska and Marhanetska communities. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

In addition to Nikopol, where people were injured by the enemy, the Mirovske and Marhanetska communities also suffered from shelling during the day. There were no injuries or deaths there. However, shells damaged a private house and a power line. - Lysak said.

Details

He clarified that as a result of the strikes on Nikopol, in addition to the medical facility and houses, 2 more infrastructure facilities were damaged, as well as a car that was destroyed by fire.

In total, the Russians attacked Nikopol district with 10 kamikaze drones. The locals also survived 3 attacks with heavy artillery. - Lysak added.

Recall

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovska oblast, four people were injured as a result of hostile artillery shelling and a kamikaze drone strike. Several departments of the local hospital, a school, a sports ground and residential buildings were damaged.