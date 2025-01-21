The dollar is rising again in Ukraine: current figures as of January 21

Currency exchange rate as of January 21: the dollar continues to grow

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 42.1551 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 42.15 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.49 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for 42.60 UAH and sold for 42.00 in banks;

Euros can be bought for UAH 44.00 and sold for UAH 43.30 in banks;

In exchangers:

The dollar is trading at UAH 42.60 to 42.64,

Euros - for UAH 44.10 - 44.30

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 42.17-42.2 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.89-43.91 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

