"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The dollar is rising again in Ukraine: current figures as of January 21

The dollar is rising again in Ukraine: current figures as of January 21

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30943 views

The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 42.1551 UAH/USD, up 3 kopecks from the previous one. In banks, a dollar can be bought for UAH 42.60 and a euro for UAH 44.00.

Currency exchange rate as of January 21: the dollar continues to grow

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 42.1551 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 42.15 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.49 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am: 

  • The dollar can be bought for 42.60 UAH and sold for 42.00 in banks;
  • Euros can be bought for UAH 44.00 and sold for UAH 43.30 in banks;

In exchangers:

The dollar is trading at UAH 42.60 to 42.64,

Euros - for UAH 44.10 - 44.30

 On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 42.17-42.2 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.89-43.91 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

 Last year, the wealth of the world's billionaires grew by USD 2 trillion, three times faster than in 2023, reaching USD 5.7 billion a day, according to an Oxfam report.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

