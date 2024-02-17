The destruction of three enemy aircraft: Oleshchuk responds to Russian "loss of life" by showing where to look for downed "brothers"

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reacted to Russia's statements after shooting down three enemy planes - "there is no more" - and showed where to look for the downed "brothers," UNN reports.

"As usual, there is no news on Russia." Let me remind you that the Su-35S is a single-seat plane, while the Su-34 is a two-seater. According to radio intercepts, one pilot was found, while the others are being "searched"! Something doesn't add up, does it?" - Oleshchuk joked.

He noted that "there is an international satellite search and rescue system called Cospas-Sarsat. In case of accidents, it notifies the location of pilots' personal radio beacons.

"As you can see, the system is working! In the photo, four Cospas-Sarsats (dots on the map) have been triggered - look for "brothers" in these areas! No thanks!" - Oleshchuk summarized.

Recall

In the eastern sector this morning , three enemy aircraft were destroyed at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.