Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37004 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100337 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143642 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243639 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172815 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74808 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109975 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 33878 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 47306 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 82400 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243639 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222026 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 208361 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 234293 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221301 views
06:49 PM • 36953 views
05:32 PM • 24293 views
04:47 PM • 29793 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109973 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112453 views
The deputy chairman of the Rivne regional council was exposed on a bribe of half a million hryvnias

The deputy chairman of the Rivne regional council was exposed on a bribe of half a million hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20802 views

The deputy chairman of the Rivne regional council received almost half a million hryvnias of bribes from a private entrepreneur for assistance in solving land and property issues.

The deputy chairman of the Rivne Regional Council was notified of suspicion of receiving a bribe of almost half a million hryvnias from a private entrepreneur for the land and property of a children's sanatorium. UNN reports this with reference to the NABU press service. 

NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU Department in the Rivne region, informed the deputy chairman of the Rivne regional council about suspicion of receiving illegal benefits from a private entrepreneur for "helping" with land and property issues

- NABU said in a statement.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2021, a private entrepreneur at an electronic auction purchased a non-working children's sanatorium, which was once in communal ownership. 

The deputy chairman of the Regional Council, having learned that the buyer also wants to get ownership of the material values of the sanatorium and the land under it, promised to help. It was about writing off property and making a decision by deputies of the Rivne regional council to sell a plot of land with an area of 5.4 hectares. 

"For such" services", the official in 2022-2023 received illegal benefits from the entrepreneur totaling almost half a million hryvnias, " the NABU said.  

The official's actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 (extortion of illegal benefits for exerting influence. ) and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale).

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
rivneRivne

