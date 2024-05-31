The deputy chairman of the Rivne regional council was exposed on a bribe of half a million hryvnias

The deputy chairman of the Rivne Regional Council was notified of suspicion of receiving a bribe of almost half a million hryvnias from a private entrepreneur for the land and property of a children's sanatorium. UNN reports this with reference to the NABU press service.

NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU Department in the Rivne region, informed the deputy chairman of the Rivne regional council about suspicion of receiving illegal benefits from a private entrepreneur for "helping" with land and property issues - NABU said in a statement.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2021, a private entrepreneur at an electronic auction purchased a non-working children's sanatorium, which was once in communal ownership.

The deputy chairman of the Regional Council, having learned that the buyer also wants to get ownership of the material values of the sanatorium and the land under it, promised to help. It was about writing off property and making a decision by deputies of the Rivne regional council to sell a plot of land with an area of 5.4 hectares.

"For such" services", the official in 2022-2023 received illegal benefits from the entrepreneur totaling almost half a million hryvnias, " the NABU said.

The official's actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 (extortion of illegal benefits for exerting influence. ) and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale).

