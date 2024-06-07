The Department of internal security of the National Police identified 25 traitors from the occupied part of Zaporozhye, who voluntarily went to work in the self – proclaimed occupiers - "Gu of the Ministry of internal affairs of Russia in the Zaporozhye region. This is reported by DVB, reports UNN.

Details

25 traitors from the occupied part of Zaporozhye were identified by operatives of the Internal Security Department of the National Police. They voluntarily went to work in the self – proclaimed occupiers - "Gu of the Ministry of internal affairs of Russia in the Zaporozhye region - the message says.

It is noted that the traitors ensure the functioning of Department No. 2, which is located in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, which is headed by a 39-year-old man, a native of Zaporozhye, who previously did not work in law enforcement agencies.

To emphasize their loyalty to the invaders, all 25 collaborators received Russian passports. For collaboration activities, the defendants were notified of suspicion in absentia. They face up to 15 years in prison. After the de-occupation of the region, they will inevitably be severely punished - added to the DVB.

Recall

The SBU detained a deputy of the local council in the Khmelnitsky Region, who tried to identify the bases and routes of mobile air defense Fire groups in the region. She introduced her children to work for the FSB.