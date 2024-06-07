ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36983 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100337 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143642 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243639 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172815 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164369 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Department of Internal Security identified 25 traitors from the occupied part of Zaporozhye

The Department of Internal Security identified 25 traitors from the occupied part of Zaporozhye

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21862 views

25 traitors from the occupied Zaporizhia region voluntarily joined the ranks of the Russian police and received Russian passports, they face up to 15 years in prison for cooperation.

The Department of internal security of the National Police identified 25 traitors from the occupied part of Zaporozhye, who voluntarily went to work in the self – proclaimed occupiers - "Gu of the Ministry of internal affairs of Russia in the Zaporozhye region. This is reported by DVB, reports UNN.

Details

25 traitors from the occupied part of Zaporozhye were identified by operatives of the Internal Security Department of the National Police. They voluntarily went to work in the self – proclaimed occupiers - "Gu of the Ministry of internal affairs of Russia in the Zaporozhye region

- the message says.

It is noted that the traitors ensure the functioning of Department No. 2, which is located in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, which is headed by a 39-year-old man, a native of Zaporozhye, who previously did not work in law enforcement agencies.

Image

To emphasize their loyalty to the invaders, all 25 collaborators received Russian passports. For collaboration activities, the defendants were notified of suspicion in absentia. They face up to 15 years in prison. After the de-occupation of the region, they will inevitably be severely punished

 - added to the DVB.

Recall

The SBU detained a deputy of the local council in the Khmelnitsky Region, who tried to identify the bases and routes of mobile air defense Fire groups in the region. She introduced her children to work for the FSB.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
melitopolMelitopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
polandPoland

