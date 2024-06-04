The Defense Ministry said that so far there are no grounds for extending the deadline for updating military credentials

Everyone who is liable for military service can update their credentials via the Reserve+ app, and accordingly, there are no grounds to extend the deadline for updating data yet. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked under what conditions the time limit for updating data can be extended, Lazutkin said: "in fact, data is being updated now and now there are no failures in the Reserve+ application вже That is, everyone who is liable for military service can update data through Reserve+ and, accordingly, there are no grounds for continuing such data now, but at the same time some force majeure story may happen and then it will obviously be worth extending this period.

He noted that everything will depend on the rhythm in which people will continue to update their data.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law on extending the deadline for updating military credentials from 60 to 150 days.

The explanatory note notes that you can update the data by arriving independently at the territorial recruitment and social support center (TCK and JV) at the place of stay on the military register or at your place of residence, or at the Administrative Services Center (CAA), or through the electronic cabinet of a conscript, a serviceman, a reservist (if any). Not all those liable for military service can update data via the electronic cabinet (mobile application Reserve+) or in the CAA for a number of reasons, such as errors in the Oberig register, the need to submit additional documents, and so on. In this case, those liable for military service must arrive personally at the shopping center and joint venture.

In general, the number of citizens who must personally arrive at the territorial recruitment and social support center significantly exceeds the ability of the shopping center and joint ventures to accept them. After the adoption of Law No. 3633-IX, a huge crowd of people is observed daily near shopping centers and joint ventures. Citizens massively complain about the inability to get into the shopping center for a personal reception, - it says in the explanatory note.

The person who updated their data through Reserve+ fulfilled the norm of the law, but there is a nuance – the Ministry of Defense