The person who updated their data through Reserve+ fulfilled the norm of the law, but there is a nuance – the Ministry of Defense

If a person updated their credentials through the Reserve+ app, then they fulfilled the provision of the law, which came into force on May 18. But a person can really be wanted for violating the rules of military registration and can be sent to the vlk. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether a subpoena can be served on the street to those who updated the data through Reserve+ and showed it to representatives of the shopping center, Lazutkin replied that the subpoena can be served.

A summons can actually be served on the street. If a person updated their data through Reserve+, they have fulfilled the provision of the law, which came into force on May 18, 2024. But she may indeed be wanted for violating the rules of military registration and she may also be sent to the vlk, may be invited to the vlk to clarify the data. This can happen "he said.

Аddition

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat legally the Reserve+ application makes it possible to update military credentials. Therefore, in this case, the person is not subject to an administrative fine.

Deputy Defense Minister for digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko reportedthat from June 18 , a QR code will appear in the Reserve+, which will allow using electronic data as a full-fledged military accounting document, replacing paper versions.

About 190 thousand women updated data through " Reserve+": how many citizens are booked