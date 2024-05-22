The Defense Ministry said that positive changes are expected in the near future regarding the supply of air defense to Ukraine

Special attention was paid to air defense during the 22nd meeting in the Ramstein format, and positive developments are expected in the near future regarding the supply of appropriate weapons to Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Stanislav Haider on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

I cannot disclose all the details of the promises that were announced by the partners. But I can say that packages were announced in the context of all eight coalitions, in particular integrated defense, air defense, aviation, artillery, armored and others. Special attention was paid specifically to air defense and positive developments in the supply of appropriate weapons are expected soon - said Haider.

He noted that in general, it was possible to mobilize the efforts of partners against the background of the enemy's offensive in the Kharkiv region.

"Their help is coming in and getting stronger as a result of Ramstein," Haider said.

In addition, during the meeting in the "Ramstein" format, issues of delivery dates, the quality of deliveries, incoming equipment and also the prioritization of deliveries were raised.

"What we need at this moment, this month, for what," Haider added.

Addition

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedthat during the 22nd meeting in the Ramstein format , participants talked about the initiative to protect the Ukrainian Sky.

A lot of time was also devoted to the supply of systems in Ukraine.