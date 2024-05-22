The Defense Ministry said that positive changes are expected in the near future regarding the supply of air defense to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40564 views
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32595 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64838 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33119 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58981 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224639 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82006 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58981 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64838 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112963 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113856 views
The Defense Ministry said that positive changes are expected in the near future regarding the supply of air defense to Ukraine

The Defense Ministry said that positive changes are expected in the near future regarding the supply of air defense to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24125 views

During the meeting in Ramstein, special attention was paid to air defense, and positive developments in the supply of relevant weapons to Ukraine are expected soon.

Special attention was paid to air defense during the 22nd meeting in the Ramstein format, and positive developments are expected in the near future regarding the supply of appropriate weapons to Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Stanislav Haider on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

I cannot disclose all the details of the promises that were announced by the partners. But I can say that  packages were announced in the context of all eight coalitions, in particular integrated defense, air defense, aviation, artillery, armored and others. Special attention was paid specifically to air defense and positive developments in the supply of appropriate weapons are expected soon

 - said Haider.

He noted that in general, it was possible to mobilize the efforts of partners against the background of the enemy's offensive in the Kharkiv region.

"Their help is coming in and getting stronger as a result of Ramstein," Haider said.

In addition, during the meeting in the "Ramstein" format, issues of delivery dates, the quality of deliveries, incoming equipment and also the prioritization of deliveries were raised.

"What we need at this moment, this month, for what," Haider added.

Addition

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedthat during the 22nd meeting in the Ramstein format , participants talked about the initiative to protect the Ukrainian Sky.

A lot of time was also devoted to the supply of systems in Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

